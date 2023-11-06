I wish you were here – Bawumia celebrates parents after winning NPP race

Politics of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia after seven years in the role was elected on November 4, 2023, as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



During a ceremony held at the Accra Sports Stadium where his victory was announced by the Electoral Commission and his official confirmation done by his predecessor, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Dr Bawumia paid a glowing tribute to his parents wishing they were alive to witness the day.



The vice president who used the last part of his over 30-minute-long victory speech to thank various individuals for their roles and contribution to his political life, expressed gratitude to his parents for raising him to become the person he has turned out to be.



“To my father, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and my mum, Hajia Mariama Bawumia I wish you were here to witness the dreams you had for me. I thank you for raising me to be the person I am today. May God continue to bless your beautiful souls,” he said.



Dr Bawumia who also acknowledged individuals including late former Vice President Aliu Mahama, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, President Akufo-Addo, Members of Parliament and ministers for supporting his flagbearer bid, also paid tribute to his deceased aide, Kwabena Boadu who died on November 24, 2016, during a campaign trip with the then running mate in the Upper West Region.



“To my late press aide, Kwabena Boadu, I know you are excited about this victory wherever you are. We made it! Thank you and God bless you,” Dr Bawumia said.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday was elected flagbearer of the NPP in an election that saw close to 200,000 delegates voting to choose between four candidates.



The vice president polled 61.47% of the total votes beating Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto to become the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 polls.

GA/SARA







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



