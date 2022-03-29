I wish there was a third coming - Ayorkor Botchwey bids US Ambassador Sullivan farewell

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has bid the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, farewell.



This is the second time the ambassador has had a stint in Ghana and in sharing her farewell message with her, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said she wished there was such a thing as a 'third coming' so as to continue the great friendship she has extended to the country.



"It's sad to see you go but I know like you said, you have a strong team here and they will soon be joined by the new ambassador who I'm sure will carry out and continue the great work you've done whiles you were here. There are so many accolades we can describe you with: you are a great friend - not just of Ghana but of some of us and I value our friendship so much.



"Well, this is your second coming and I don't know whether there is a third coming but your second time in Ghana has had a great impact on Ghana-US relations," she said.



She expressed further congratulations to the ambassador and expressed hope that the good works she has done in line with the Ghana-US relations would become landmarks.



"We really want to congratulate you and thank you and say that the landmarks you leave behind will forever be part of Ghana-US relations," she said.



On her part, Stephanie Sullivan said that while she was sad to leave, she had hopes in her team, positive that they would continue with the good works they have always done to promote relations between both countries.



"All too soon, my tenure as the Ambassador of the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana is coming to a close. We've worked so well together and such great partnerships in so many areas: trade and investment, economic development, regional security and I know that the great work will continue with my wonderful team... so you won't even notice I'm missing," she said.



The new ambassador is expected in Ghana by the end of April 2022.












