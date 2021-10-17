'I will work with MP to develop Jomoro' - MCE-elect

Regional News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The newly Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, Louisa Iris Arde has pledged to work with the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Dorcas Afo-Toffey to develop the Municipality.



Louisa Arde, on Friday, October 15, 2021, was confirmed as the MCE for the Jomoro Municipality to succeed Mr. Ernest Kofie, the outgoing MCE.



Out of the 49 votes, Louisa Arde polled 35 "YES" votes against 13 rejected votes and one "NO" vote.



Addressing the gathering, the MCE-elect Louisa Arde thanked the Assembly Members for reposing trust in her and asked God to bless them abundantly.



"To the kingmakers, Hon. Members of the House, I want to thank you immensely", she acknowledged.



She also took the opportunity to commend the Western Regional Minister, Kobby Okyere Darko-Mensah, NPP Western Regional Chairman, Francis Ndede Siah, Jomoro Municipal Coordinating Director, Mrs. Joyce A. Miezah, traditional authorities, clergy, party faithful, the media among others for supporting her to be confirmed as the MCE for the area.



"I know the level of commitment shown by the first gentleman of

Western Region, Hon. Kobby Otchere Darko. Sir, l salute you. You are a rare gem.



Hon. Francis Ndede Siah, the Western Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, popularly known as the GAME CHANGER, l thank you, Papa. Your advice, directions and encouragement made this possible. I can never turn a blind eye to the effort of the Regional Executives of NPP. Indeed, you have proven beyond all doubt that you are result-oriented people in your various departments", she said.



The MCE-elect, therefore, seized the opportunity to laud the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro who is an NDC member for also supporting her to reach this level of leadership.



She said she was going to work closely with Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the NDC's MP to develop the Municipality adding "We the female tripod of Jomoro will nullify the notion that women are their own enemies".



She called on the Assembly Members, the MP and all residents to collaborate with her in unity.



"Jomoro has been handed over to us as land for cultivation. Let us work hard in unity to ensure a bountiful harvest", she urged.



On her part, the Member of Parliament for the area, Dorcas Afo-Toffey thanked the Assembly Members for confirming Louisa Arde as the first female MCE for Jomoro.



She called on the MCE-elect to collaborate with her to develop the Jomoro Municipality for all.



"I am looking forward to collaboration with my sister Louisa Arde to develop Jomoro, I thank the committed Assembly Members for confirming the President's nominee and I think all of us should come together as one people", she stated.