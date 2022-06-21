I will win NPP flagbearer race – Boakye Agyarko

Politics of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

A former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, says he is qualified to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general election.



Although he says many have already kicked against this intent, he is unfazed about the same and would go any length to ensure it is achieved.



According to him, he is very much focused on his ambition and nothing will compel him to abandon it.



In an interview on Asempa FM on Monday, June 20, Mr Agyarko stressed that he will not even accept any offer to step down.



“I am pursuing my own presidential ambition, for which a lot of people kicked against me right from the beginning. I will not abandon it to go and do any other thing. I am focused on what I have to do for myself and my nation – that is my focus.



“If you serve with all your strength and the person doesn’t appreciate it, you move on. If I cannot give something a hundred percent, I will not do it. Am I not deserving of being the flagbearer of the NPP?” he quizzed.



The NPP is preparing to elect its next presidential candidate for the 2024 general election.



It is believed that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, are the two leading candidates.



Mr Agyarko, is confident of winning the primaries.