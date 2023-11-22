I will vote Alan for president and NDC MP candidate – Hopeson Adorye

Politics of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone-Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye has announced that he has rescinded his decision to vote for the party’s parliamentary candidate in the 2024 general election.



According to Adorye who had earlier stated his decision to vote the NPP MP candidate in his constituency and for independent candidate Alan Kyerematen in the presidential election; he has now decided to cast his parliamentary vote for a candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Now, for the parliamentary, I will vote for NDC and vote Alan Kyerematen as president. They said they don’t want my vote. I won’t spoil my vote. If I vote for any other candidate in the presidential election, it will be a wasted vote.



"Alan is the best and in the same vein I will vote for the NDC candidate in the parliamentary election,” he stated in an interview on Hello FM.



His statement comes on the back of a recent release signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua announcing the forfeiture of NPP membership for Hopeson Adorye and three others.



Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Yaw Buaben Asamoa and Nana Ohene Ntow alongside Adorye were deemed to have left the party for declaring their support for Mr Alan Kyerematen who has resigned from the NPP to contest the 2024 election as an independent candidate.



Alan Kyerematen who was a contender in the NPP’s recently held presidential primary withdrew from the race and announced his resignation to form a new political movement dubbed Movement for Change.



The former trade and industry minister said his resignation was grounded in the unfair treatment meted out to him and his supporters by leadership of the ruling party.



He further accused the party’s leadership of skewing the race in favour of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who emerged the eventual winner of the race.







