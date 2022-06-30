I will use gong gong and megaphone if Twitter bans me - Sam George mocks

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George has reacted to reports that an NPP communicator wants him banned from social media platform, Twitter.



The lawmaker is one of the most active users of the platform in commenting on issues of national interest, interfacing with constituents and speaking to the lighter side of things.



In a Twitter exchange with Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Sam George said he will use gong gong and megaphone to reach the President in the event that he loses his Twitter account.



"Like I would beat gong gong and use megaphone every morning in front of the Flag Staff House," he tweeted.



His tweet was in response to Bawah-Mogtari's tweet which read: "Some fake Landlords and landlady’s cum shareholders of Twitter are threatening to have @samgeorgegh and @S_OkudzetoAblak banned from Twitter!



"Elon Musk is most definitely laughing and shaking his head #AriseGhana demonstrates the tenacity of the Ghanaian People."



Benjamin Gyau (alias Ben Gazie), stated in a recent interview that he will petition Twitter to suspend accounts of two lawmakers - Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George and North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



According to him, the two National Democratic Congress MPs have been using the social media platform to continuously tarnish the image of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He believes Twitter has a fair policy that frowns upon such conduct.



Speaking on Movement In The Morning Show on Wontumi Radio, Ben Gazie stressed that Twitter used the same policy to ban Former US President Donald Trump from the platform and Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari for spreading lies on the social media platform.



“I am telling you today, if I get out of my seat today I’m petitioning Twitter because they have told us that anyone who lies will be removed from the platform. So I will petition Twitter.



“I am giving them a three-day ultimatum to ban Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Twitter for the lies he has told against President Akufo-Addo on the platform.



“If they don’t ban him then it means Twitter is partial because even Donald Trump was removed as well as Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Who is Okudzeto Ablakwa. Sam George is also included. The two have denigrated the president for a very long time” he lamented.





Like I would beat gong gong and use megaphone every morning in front of the Flag Staff House. https://t.co/QTQzkAHGg0 — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) June 29, 2022

