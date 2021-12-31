'I will unite my people for accelerated development' - 'Dufia' of Gefia

Health News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Torgbui Korbadzi III, the 'Dufia of Gefia, a community in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region, has reassured his subjects that his commitment to unity for accelerated development remained unchanged.



"Even though there are still a few hurdles to cross, I am optimistic that with God on our side, my efforts to unite Gefia for accelerated development will see the light of day very soon."



Torgbui Korbadzi said this in a speech delivered during their annual 61st Denyigbanyaza celebration by the people of Gefia and its surrounding communities.



He said after his installation two years ago as the Dufia of Gefia, he kept amending broken ends to unite his subjects for the development of the area.



Touching on some developmental initiatives, Torgbui Korbadzi stated he drilled a mechanised borehole at the premises of the Gefia Health Centre in his first year of reign.



He stated he also facilitated the drilling of a borehole in Gefia township which is awaiting mechanisation and distribution.



"With the rapid expansion of Gefia township, it has become necessary to develop an improved Water System that will supply water to the whole community, which I have contacted an expert who has undertaken a feasibility study and has assured me of the possibility of building high capacity storage facilities which could supply water to the whole town," he said.



Among other projects, Torgbui Korbadzi said, the rehabilitation of the Gefia Dam was his target so the youth of the area could get jobs to do "because irrigation farming would be promoted."



Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South, who was in attendance, commended Torgbui Korbadzi for his good initiatives.



He appealed to the people to embrace unity and further urged other chiefs and individuals present to emulate the developmental agenda of Torgbui Korbadzi.



Torgbui Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of the Avenor Traditional Area and President of the Avenor Traditional Council who graced the occasion, called for a collaborative effort to develop the area.



He also urged every individual to get vaccinated in the wake of the current surge in Coronavirus disease.



Togbe Akaba VII, a Senior Divisional chief from Anyako and chairman of the ceremony, called for love and unity among the chiefs and individuals.



Gefia Denyigbanyaza Celebration is an embodiment of the cultural end-of-year activity of the people of Gefia.



The celebration was on the theme "Together we build" and aimed at raising funds for developmental projects.



Health walk, clean-up exercises, free NHIS registration, musical concert, cultural performances, and others characterised the highly attended event.