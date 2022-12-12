I will turn Ghana’s economic fortunes round - Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Monday, 12 December 2022

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has promised to transform the country’s economic fortunes when given the political will to lead as president after the 2024 elections.



At the premises of Divine Word International Ministries in Virginia, where Bishop Adonteng Boateng is the head pastor, the seasoned lawmaker, who was addressing thousands of Ghanaians from all walks of life with his message of hope, said he will leverage his experience as a business mogul to position the country as a business hub.



The Assin Central MP, Hon Kennedy Agyapong said under his leadership, Ghana will be a business destination as he will prioritise industrialisation.



According to him,his job creation agenda would be focused on massive industrial drive and tourism adding that he has plans to create globally competitive industries, make commercial farming attractive like what pertains in Cote D’Ivoire, Tanzania and other industrial countries.

He said Ghana is well endowed with minerals, and will be used to turn the economic fortunes of the country around.



Kennedy Agyapong observed that as a business mogul who has employed over 7000 workers across the globe, he will capitalise on his business prowess to help achieve the development targets of the country.



He stressed that he has the experience to create jobs for the youth and with his record of business life in the country and beyond, he will run Ghana like a business, until an unprecedented transformation has taken place to the benefit of the citizenry.



The MP also said he has plans to promote large scale mechanised agriculture,with huge and juicy incentives, to make it attractive to the youth, and lead the country to export more and import less for economic growth and job creation.



Touting himself as a disciplined leader, he gave the assurance that he will instill discipline, integrity, hard work and accountability in Ghanaians, especially the youth, to spur them on, to contribute effectively to national development.



He stressed that the menace of corruption and greed is due primarily, to the absence of discipline and integrity in the natural psyche of Ghanaians and will work as a leader to end all those negative and nation wrecking practices.



Kennedy Agyapong urged all Ghanaians, both home and abroad, to rally behind the NPP government, in these globally challenging times of economic crunches, which has sent even developed countries onto their knees. He said the government is doing its best and has put several interventions in place to mitigate the sufferings of Ghanaians.



Ken Agyepong opined that he has what it takes to help turn Ghana around, so all and sundry in the party and beyond must support him to bring Ghana to the developmental an improved economic state where they all desire to see and experience.