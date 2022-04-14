I will support brilliant but needy students until I leave office - Lindy Obenewakweley Ocloo

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: Maxwell Nkansah, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for the people of Shai-Osudoku Constituency, Lindy Obenewa Akweley Ocloo, has supported 50 brilliant but needy tertiary students in her constituency.



According to the MP, this hasn’t been the first time giving support to the people in her constituency and she will continue doing that till she leaves office as a Member of Parliament.



She stated that the 2024 election won’t be easy but she is confident in whatever will come out. Addressing the beneficiary, the MP further stated that since 1992 the people of Shai-Osudoku have not known any political party than her party the National Democratic Congress(NDC) and so it’s due to them to keep giving back to the constituency that believes in the party.



Last year, she supported 30 tertiary students, and this year she has supported 50 and aims to support 70 students next year if things are equal.



Hon. Linda Obenewa Akweley Ocloo continues to say that there have been a lot of projects which is ongoing in the constituency and some have been completed for the people she is serving and have witnessed such impressive development.



The MP edge the people to engage their colleagues in their electoral areas o spread what they are doing. She expressed worries about how the economy is crashing on the citizens and the government is not able in helping stabilize the depreciation of the cedis.



He then thanks the people who continue to in one way or the other to assist her in making sure this students are been pushed with funds to enable them seek for knowledge in their university study’s.



The Constituency Chairman Mr. Benjamin Manyi also applauded the MP for her continuation of supporting the students since she assumes office.