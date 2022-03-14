I will support any motion for Speaker of Parliament to be an elected MP - George Obeng Takyi

Politics of Monday, 14 March 2022

The Member of Parliament for the Manso Nkwanta Constituency, George Obeng Takyi, has declared his approval for the push to amend the constitution to elect a sitting MP as Speaker of Parliament rather than the norm of electing a non-MP, as the head of the house, Purefmonline.com reports.



Speaking on ‘Pure Morning Drive’ with Kwame Adinkra on Monday, March 14, the Manso Nkwanta MP intimated that constituents regardless of who presides as a deputy speaker should not in any way be deprived of the right to partake in the decision of the house, hence, electing a sitting MP as a Speaker with clear regulations and rules will address the complexities and put an end to the debate we are currently experiencing.



“Kwame, I will support any legislation to elect a sitting MP as Speaker of Parliament. You can’t say because Bekwai MP is presiding as a deputy Speaker, the people that he represents do not have a say in the issue under discussion. It doesn’t work like that anywhere and auger well for our democracy.



"I think the Speaker of Parliament being a parliamentarian will end the debate once and for all even though this current dispensation looks good, the complexities make the practice difficult,” Obeng Takyi told Kwame Adinkrah on Pure FM.



Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu has disclosed that there is a push for Constitutional amendments to who becomes a Speaker of the House.



According to him, there are moves to secure changes to the law to make the position of Speaker, a role reserved for the sitting MPs.



In an interview with journalists last week, he stressed that the Speaker enjoyed privileges that his two deputies do not in terms of his emoluments for instance.



“Since our Speaker is not an MP, he cannot even go to ECOWAS Parliament. It is the reason some of us have been canvassing for an amendment of the constitution to have a situation where our Speaker will be an elected MP.” He stated.



The Supreme Court (SC) last Thursday in a unanimous landmark decision has stated that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament can be counted to form a quorum and have a right to vote whiles presiding over proceedings in the House in the absence of the Speaker.



The court, speaking through Justice Jones Dotse, stated that a deputy speaker of parliament or any member of parliament presiding was entitled to be counted for the purpose of forming a quorum.



The Court declared that upon a proper and true interpretation of articles 102 and 104(1) a deputy speaker or any member can vote or take part in Parliamentary decision-making.



This decision has however triggered various reactions as some have argued that it is not in the best interest of the state and for Parliamentary democracy.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin described as “absurd and reckless” the judgment of the Supreme Court affirming the voting rights of Deputy Speakers while presiding.



“The SC decision is, to say the least, not only an absurdity but a reckless incursion into the remit of Parliament.



"The trend of unanimity is equally troubling. It doesn’t help explore and expand our legal jurisprudence,” Parts of his speech posted on his official Facebook handle read.