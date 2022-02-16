I will support NPP to win 2024 even if it means losing my position – Wontumi

Politics of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, has stated that he does not mind losing his re-election if that is what it takes to keep the party in power beyond 2024.



Ahead of Ghana’s general election on December 7, 2024, the ruling NPP has commenced the election of its executives beginning from the polling station level.



Speaking to some party members during a tour ahead of the polling station elections, Chairman Wontumi declared that he will support the party’s effort in retaining power even if he loses his chairmanship position.



“Even if I don’t win the elections as Regional Chairman and the party has to replace me to win the 2024 election, I will support it”, Chairman Wontumi stated.



He entreated the party members at the polling station level to put in extra effort in the quest to retaining power, indicating that the hard part of elections is what occurs at the polling station.



He thus urged delegates of the party to see to the election of competent representatives as executives at the polling station level.