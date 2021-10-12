I will sue you if you accept LGBTQ – Akua Donkor warns

Diasporian News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: angelonline.com

The leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, has threatened to sue anybody who sees to the legalization of the activities of the Lesbianism, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) community in the country.



On Angel FM’s Anopa Bↄfoↄ morning show with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Akua Donkor stated that the practice of LGBTQ activities is against the culture of the Ghanaian society and in addition contravenes the will of the God who created mankind, for which reason she frowns on it.



“If they accept it God will punish them instantly because it is against God’s will. This is a foreign culture and if you want to inculcate it into our society, God will punish you,” she said.



Alluding to the case of Sodom and Gomorrah in the Bible, which aroused God's anger to destroy the whole land, the presidential hopeful noted that the behaviour of the people is that which is being practiced today.



“This is an abominable act. Like the way God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah, they want Him to destroy us today too. We will not let God destroy this country,” she stated.



With her position on the activities of the community, Akua Donkor said she will take legal actions against anybody who accepts LGBTQ activities and push for legalization.



“There’s no way I will accept if someone advocates for the legalization of it. I will even take them to court should they accept the practice and promote it,” she said on the show.