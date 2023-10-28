I will sue Ken Agyapong after November 4 over claims I took bribes from NDC – Opare-Ansah

General News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Chairperson of the Communications Committee and a committee member of committees on Finance and Business in the 5th parliament of the 4th parliament of Ghana, Fredrick Opare-Ansah has hinted he will sue Kennedy Agyapong after the November 4 elections.



According to him, Kennedy Agyapong has denigrated him with claims that he took bribes from the National Democratic Congress.



“The money he has that he continues to brag about, I will take some from him. He has alleged that I took some bribes from the NDC; he will have to prove to the court where I took those bribes he is talking about,” he said.



Background some former Members of Parliament (MPs) are said to have used their work in Committees of Parliament to solicit and take bribes, according to New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong.



The say-it-as-it-is Assin Central Lawmaker attacked former MP for Suhum, Frederick Opare Ansah for taking bribes from the then Nation Democratic Congress (NDC) government when he served on the parliament communication committee.



Opare-Ansah who contested and woefully lost the NPP General Secretary position was accused by Kennedy Agyapong of badmouthing him which he is also retaliating by revealing his NDC bribes.



“I was the Chairman of the communication committee and he was my Deputy. He took bribes from the NDC. He came to me with a plea to be my coordinator we sacked him because he came to demand money” he said.



“He went to Bawumia’s team after he was sacked from my camp. If you are going to lie to someone, should it be Kennedy Agyapong? I’ve given him the clue about the bribe-taking, he should dare me and I will mention where and who he took the bribes from,” he added.