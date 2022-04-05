I will speak my mind to power – NPP Gen Sec hopeful Frederick Opare-Ansah

Politics of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

A General Secretary hopeful on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Frederick Opare-Ansah, has said if elected, he will speak truth to power without being abusive.



He said his mannerism toward party supporters will be far from insulting.



He noted that he will not encourage the habit of skewing electoral processes in favor of one person in the party.



Mr. Ansah, the former Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency in the Eastern region speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, stated that as the former Majority Chief Whip in the fifth Parliament, he had a way of speaking to the leaders in the party.



“When I was the Majority Chief Whip, I had the likes of Mr. Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, Prof Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi among others as MPs under my whip,” he stressed.



“I was the Chief Whip who punished P.C. Appiah Ofori, Member of Parliament for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency in the Central Region for making some derogatory comments about the then-Majority in the matter of the sale of Ghana Telecom to Vodafone. I have always spoken my mind without insults,” he noted.



According to him, the party needs a new style of dealing with recent issues in the party.



He was of the view that the party needs a different approach to dealing with emerging issues.



He said the party needs a General Secretary who will not be teleguided.



He pledged to work with all the past General Secretaries of the party and find a role for the immediate one if he is elected the new General Secretary of the governing party.