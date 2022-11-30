I will shut your presidential campaign down if I am treated unfairly – Kennedy Agyapong warns Bawumia

Politics of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has asked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to ensure fairness in the party's upcoming contest.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, some pro-Bawumia executives in the northern part of the country have prevented him from meeting with the party's delegates in the region.



Kennedy Agyapong, during a meeting with the Savannah Regional executives of the NPP, stated that while he has no issue losing to the vice president in a fair contest, he will fight against Dr. Bawumia's presidential campaign if he is treated unfairly in the flagbearership contest.



"If Dr. Bawumia wins fairly, I will fully support him, but if he wins unfairly, I have a mouth, radio, and television stations... I will use it to shut the campaign down," he threatened.



"If you people are supporting vice president, I don't have a problem," he noted angrily to the Savannah regional executives.



Kennedy Agyapong, who is the current Member of Parliament for Assin Central, emphasised the need for the NPP to strive for unity going into the 2024 presidential elections.



"It looks as if the NPP, we don't learn, we had 150 seats in parliament; we lost it to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because of internal wrangling," he bemoaned.



He added: "Why do we say break the eight if there is no unity and all we do [is] antagonise each other over flagbearership?" He questioned further.



He shared his experience at the hands of some pro-Bawumia regional executives who prevented him from meeting the party's delegates in the two northern regions, saying, "Something happened when we went to the Northern Region; Chairman Samba asked his constituency executives not to see me.



"Northern Region, the regional executives failed to meet...North East, the regional executives failed to meet me."



"But I can assure you, I will pay them back big time," he stressed.



The MP warned that the said executives may be doing the vice president, who is also a flagbearer hopeful for the party, more harm than good.



He therefore called on Dr. Bawumia to keep his people in check lest they destroy his campaign.



