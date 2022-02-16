I will shoot any coup plotter – Abronye DC

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: hotfmghana.com

The Bono regional chairman of the NPP government, Kwame Baffoe Abronye better known as Abronye DC has urged Ghanaians not to spare anybody with the aim of staging a coup in the country.



According to him, the constitution of the land frowns on coup d’etat – hence there is no explanation at this point in time for Ghana to entertain coup plotters since the country has suffered much from the previous coup since independence.



“During the coup days, people were murdered in cold blood, married women were raped and robbed whiles innocent souls were killed,” he said.



Commenting on the arrest of Mr. Barker Vormawor who has threatened to stage a coup if the controversial Electronic Levy (E-levy) is passed on "Dwene ho bio” with Agya wusu on Hot fm in Accra, the Bono regional chairman explained that capacity to make coup does not only come from military officers but any form of support, either financially or physical support.



He noted that Mr. Barker has been a presidential staffer under the Mahama led-administration and may have links with people who can easily support his agenda.



The law student noted that the 1992 constitution protects citizens who will fight coup plotters to the point of death to defend and protect it.



The outspoken NPP stalwart incited Ghanaians to shoot and kill any coup plotter by stating that, "I am therefore ready to shoot anyone with the idea of taking the country back to coup days to protect and defend mother Ghana”.