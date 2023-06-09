I will run an all-inclusive govt if I become president – Alan Kyerematen

General News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 flagbearer-hopeful, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, popularly known as “Alan Cash” says if elected as flagbearer and subsequently President of the Republic, he will adopt what he describes as “the People's Government”.



According to the former Trade and Industries Minister, his type of administration will see to the involvement of all and sundry for a successful tenure.



Speaking at the official launch of the Alan Cash Donation Platform to facilitate his bid to lead the party to general elections in Accra, the flagbearer-hopeful Alan Kyeremanten indicated he is particular about partnering with people who believe in his dream for power capture in 2024.



Mr. Alan Kyerematen noted that people’s contributions, whether in cash or kind, towards his campaign will not be taken for granted but will rather be utilized efficiently.



He maintained he was not going to use state resources to run his campaign, which others must emulate.



Mr. Kyerematen stressed that since he was ready to contest as flagbearer for the NPP, he, first of all, deserted his position to look for money and even support from his supporters to campaign.