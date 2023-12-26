I will retain Ayawaso West Wuogon seat – Lydia Alhassan assures

Politics of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has expressed confidence in retaining her seat in the upcoming primaries of the the New Patriotic Party.



She made this known when she filed her nomination to contest in the Primaries for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.



In filing her nomination, the MP was accompanied by some constituency executives and delegates who marched through some streets in Dzorwulu to file the nomination.



Lydia Seyram Alhassan noted that delegates will vote for her considering the numerous developmental projects undertaken by her office.



“First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to my constituents because they are all appreciative of the good work that I am doing and that I have done so far. So for that reason they think and they will never allow any other person to come in now but for me to continue what I am doing.



“As you are aware, for the first time in the history of this constituency the issue of land is scarce so putting up a new educational facility such as SHS is very difficult but by the grace of God come March we are commissioning the first SHS in this constituency,” she said in a citinewsroom report.



“...We have put up a hospital, we have added more schools, as for roads it is all over. There are astroturfs and more. For this reason, the constituents thought it wise for me to continue what I am doing…I will continue being their humble servant,” she stated.



Meanwhile, the incumbent MP is being contested by a former youth organiser of the party in the constituency, Samuel Owusu Amankwah.



