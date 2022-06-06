I will resolve all internal disputes as NPP national chairman – Ntim to delegates

Politics of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Chairman hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has assured delegates of the party that all internal disputes arising out of the various elections held would be resolved when he is given the mantle of leadership as National Chairman.



Speaking to the delegates in the Western North, Western and Central Regions as part of his 'Time Aso to Break the 8 Campaign', Stephen Ntim emphasized that he is not oblivious to the rancorous and acrimonious exchanges and events which characterized the elections held at the constituency and regional levels and would take steps to deal with them.



"I will make sure all internal disputes in some constituencies are resolved in the first hundred days in office as National Chairman," he said.



"For us to be able to 'Break the 8', we need to present a united front going into the 2024 elections. A house divided against itself cannot stand, so it is imperative that we iron out all our differences," he indicated when he met delegates in the Western Region.



Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim has kick-started his nationwide campaign to sell his message of hope to the delegates of the party.



From the Western North, Western, and Central Regions, Mr. Ntim will continue to other regions to meet with the delegates.