I will resign as chairman if Mahama doesn't contest in election 2024 - John Amankrah

Politics of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: Derek Tagoe, Contributor

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, John Amankrah, has said he will resign if former President John Dramani Mahama decides not to contest as flagbearer of the party in the next general election.



He said this at a meeting with the party faithful during President Mahama’s Thank You tour of the Eastern Region.



Mr Amankrah said recent news that he is supporting Dr. Kwabena Duffour’s alleged bid to lead the National Democratic Congress is ridiculous and unfounded although he is a friend to the former Finance Minister.



“Recently a picture was in circulation that myself, Yaw Gyan, Captain Buta and a host of others are behind Dr. Duffuor’s alleged bid; truth is I have known Dr. Duffour for a very long time but he has not mentioned any such intentions to me. Such lies must stop,” he said.



He added that it has become convenient for people to tag their opponents as anti-Mahama and questioned what the perpetrators of such acts mean by someone being anti-Mahama.



“What is the meaning of anti-Mahama? All that I am doing as a Regional Chairman is because of President Mahama. I will not support anyone who contests him because he’s like a brother to me. If he decides not to contest, I will resign immediately,” he bemoaned.



“I will not support anyone against President Mahama. I will never do that. We must stop these divisive tactics and remain united if not 2024 will only be a dream,” he indicated.