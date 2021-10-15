I will resign as chairman if Mahama doesn’t contest - NDC chairman

General News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Hon John Amankrah has said he will resign if former President John Dramani Mahama decides not to contest as Flagbearer of the party again.



Mr Amankrah popularly known as Jowak was speaking at a meeting with party faithful during President Mahama’s Thank You Tour of the Eastern Region.



He said recent news that he is supporting Dr. Kwabena Duffour’s alleged bid to lead the National Democratic Congress is ridiculous and unfounded although he is a friend to the former Finance Minister.



“Recently a picture was in circulation that myself, Yaw Gyan, Captain Buta and a host of others are behind Dr. Duffuor’s alleged bid; truth is I have known Dr. Duffour for a very long time but he has not mentioned any such intentions to me. Such lies must stop”, he said.



He added that, it has become convenient for people to tag their opponents as anti-Mahama and questioned what the perpetrators of such acts mean by someone being anti-Mahama.



“What is the meaning of anti-Mahama? All that I am doing as a Regional Chairman is because of President Mahama. I will not support anyone who contests him because he’s like a brother to me. If he decides not to contest, I will resign immediately”, he bemoaned.



According to him, recently he decided to organize a press conference and urge that President Mahama goes unopposed so it is ridiculous for anyone to suggest he is supporting another person against the former President.



“I will not support anyone against President Mahama. I will never do that. We must stop these divisive tactics and remain united if not 2024 will only be a dream” he said.



