I will replace Ataa Ayi with Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and Ofori-Atta in prison – 'President' Kumchacha

Prophet Nicholas Osei, the founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries, known as Kumchacha, has made a bold statement, declaring his intention to have President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta arrested and imprisoned if he assumes the presidency.



Kumchacha alleges that their purpose is to steal and destroy the country, citing a biblical reference from John 10:10.



During an interview with Kofi TV, he announced his intention to pardon Ataa Ayi, a well-known armed robber currently serving a prison sentence.



He explained that Ataa Ayi would be released from prison, and in an unexpected twist, he would replace him with President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia, and Minister Ofori-Atta.



"This government is referred to as a John 10:10 government. The Bible says that the devil came to steal, destroy, and kill, so that is their purpose.



“So, when I become president, I will pardon Ataa Ayi from prison and replace him with Nana Addo, Bawumia, and Ofori-Atta. Ataa Ayi will come out of prison because those who are criminals don't use guns to steal but rather pens,” he said.





