I will put Presbyterian University College on a high pedestal – Prof. Oduro Owusu

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: k.a. boadu, contributor

The newly inducted President of the Presbyterian University College, Ghana (PUCG), Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, has said he will put the university on a high pedestal, and that he is determined to instigate measures to ensure the academic environment of the university becomes conducive for teaching, learning, research, and service delivery.



He says he will do this by “leading a strategic team of achievers from different segments of the University to plan, raise resources, implement concrete actions, and evaluate their contributions to the advancement of the University as a top-notch academic, research and development-oriented institution”.



Prof. Owusu, who is the 3rd President of the university made this known at his investiture ceremony organized by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, and the PUCG Council at the Ramseyer Chapel of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), at Kwahu Abetifi.



According to him, his commitment to promoting high academic standards will make the university seen globally.



“As President of the Presbyterian University College, Ghana, I commit myself to fairness, firmness and remain highly dedicated to the promotion of high academic and moral standards through judicious application of the statutes and other relevant regulations/policies, while providing a conducive environment for excellent teaching, learning, research, and service delivery.



“The major focus will be on how to promote the adoption of appropriate innovations through basic and demand-driven research, as well as effective student enrollment and other outreach programmes. I will provide strategic leadership to ensure that the Presbyterian University remains financially stable and make a mark on world Universities rankings in all possible ranking categories”.



He added that for this to materialize, there would be a need for a collective effort of the entire leadership backed by the commitment and hard work of all academic and non-academic staff as well as students to couch an enviable reputation for the University as a beacon of discipline, excellence, and moral uprightness.



Prof. Owusu also added that “as he takes over the mantle of leadership of this university, he will do so with humility and the firmest conviction, since leadership is a great call to serve humanity”.