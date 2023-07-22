‘I will push about 60% of our country's businesses to the north’- Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has revealed that, if given the green light to be president of the Republic of Ghana, he would push sixty per cent of government business to the northern sector of Ghana.



Explaining the rationale behind this motive, the legislator said there are a lot of undeveloped lands in the Northern sector of Ghana that could be exploited to create jobs.



He mentioned that this initiative would also end the influx of northern immigrants to the southern sector of the country, as people from the south would be compelled to immigrate to the north to explore job opportunities.



“I will push about 60% of our country's businesses to the north, and I'll make sure people from the south go there to look for jobs because there are lots of undeveloped lands up there”, Kennedy Agyapong wrote on his official Twitter page.



Kennedy Agyapong has since his announcement to join the NPP flagbearer race maintained that, when given the nod, he would make use of his many years of experience as a successful businessman to create jobs for the youth and turn around the economic fortunes of the country through job creations.



The NPP is expected to hold a special conference of 900 delegates to trim down the number of its presidential aspirants from 9 to 5, ahead of its National Congress on November 4, 2023, where over 200,000 delegates would choose the party’s flagbearer to lead the party to the 2024 general election.



Nine out of the 10 aspiring flagbearers were said to have petitioned the National Council for the exercise on Saturday, August 26 to be centralized.



