I will pay unemployment and child benefits if elected president – Kofi Akpaloo

Politics of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leader of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has stated that he will introduce the payment of unemployment and child benefits if elected president.



According to him, the youth in Ghana have been neglected by the government instead of uniting and supporting their vision with the needed resources.



Kofi Akpaloo said that the LPG party will prioritize the youth and create an enabling environment for the youth in Ghana to flourish.



Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on August 9, 2023, the leader of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) revealed that children below the age of eighteen will receive child benefits while those above the age of eighteen will receive unemployment benefits if he is elected president of Ghana.



“We have neglected our young people and instead of bringing them together, understanding their vision, and supporting their vision, we have neglected them. The LPG will do something different, and we are going to make sure that we pay you unemployment benefits, and support you with income to sustain the youth. We need to create an environment so that the young people in Ghana can make it and prosper.



“Every child below the age of eighteen will receive child benefit and then those above eighteen years will receive unemployment benefit,” he said.



Kofi Akpaloo further disclosed plans to amalgamate Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) to become one school and also discard the boarding school system.



“We will merge the JHS and the SHS together to become one school such that we turn them into day schools. We don’t need boarding schools today to promote national cohesion because we have different tribes living in other regions,” he added.



BS/WA



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:













You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











