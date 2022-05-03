I will only come back to work in Ghana if the job offers free accommodation - Dubai-based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Dubai-based Ghanaian Emmanuel Amoah has stated that he will gladly accept a job in Ghana, but on two conditions; it must come with accommodation and pays as much as his current job.



In a chat on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ Emmanuel indicated that his current salary is 4000 dirhams working with a company that offers accommodation, etc.



In response to whether he may come home to work in a similar field, Mr. Amoah said that “the salary won’t be enough because I would have to pay rent, electricity bills, etc., but I only pay for food here. The company pays for everything.”



“I will only take the job in Ghana if it offers accommodation and the same salary because I have to save,” he said.



Speaking on job opportunities for migrants in Dubai, Mr. Amoah advised Ghanaians to avoid the city if they dislike manual work. According to him, it is difficult for migrants to work white-collar jobs due to the language barrier.



Moreover, “it is better to come here with a normal visa than a working visa because if you get here and don’t like the job, you won’t be able to change it until the contract ends.”



Mr. Amoah mentioned that he hopes to migrate to Europe as a forklift operator or truck driver.