'I will not witch-hunt you' – Ernest Arthur to opposing assembly members

General News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The newly-confirmed Metropolitan Chief Executive of Cape Coast, Ernest Arthur, has assured the assembly members who were against him that he will not persecute them.



This comes after he was confirmed on Sunday by the assembly after two failed attempt.



The confirmation on Sunday October 17 was done amidst chaos and drama. He polled 45 yes votes while 18 people voted no. 63 assembly members out of the 64 were present.



There was heavy police presence at the Center for National Culture in Cape Coast where the voting took place.



Voting started and ended successfully but confusion broke during the counting of ballots when someone believed to be an NDC sympathizer dipped his hands into the ballot box and attempted to run away with the papers.



Not even the presence of the Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional area Osabarimba Kwesi Atta could stop the confusion.



The Police had a difficult task calming the crowd, TV3’s Central Regional Correspondent, Thomas Cann, reported.



Some of the assembly members said they do not accept the results and have since vowed not to recognize Ernest Arthur as the MCE for Cape coast.



Speaking to the media after the exercise, said “I want to assure the assembly that I am not going to witch-hunt anybody because the exercise was not smooth, I will work with every body.”



Earlier, some of the assembly members accused him of bribing them. They returned the money allegedly given to them by Ernest Arthur.



According to the Assembly Members, they were not in the Metropolitan Assembly to take bribes to confirm the mayor because that is against the law.