I will not wish coronavirus experience on anyone – Volta Minister

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa

The Volta Regional Minister Dr Archibald Yao Letsa has described his experience with the novel coronavirus as an unpleasant one which he hoped will not be the portion of anyone.



According to him, the discomfort and distress caused by the infection was so overbearing that it is an experience “I will not wish on anyone.”



Dr Letsa who recently tested negative for the virus after a-two-week experience of infection and ill-health made the assertion in Ho during an exclusive interview with DGN Online.



The Minister’s last face to face engagement with the media was on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Ho, the Regional Capital. Two days after; thus Friday 26th, 2020 he begun to be unwell.



He explained that due to his busy schedule like many top government officials, he felt it may have been Malaria or just tiredness. To this end, he decided to rest over the weekend to rejuvenate.



Unfortunately, that was not to be, as he became too weak to even step out and meet the Deputy Health Minister, Bernard Okoe-Boye who had arrived on Sunday night (28th June, 2020) ahead of a working visit the following day.



He then visited the Ho teaching Hospital on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, to seek some treatment. Some tests were conducted, X-ray taken and samples collected for Covid-19. He self-isolated the following day, July 1 as he awaited his results which came in positive.



He then moved to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where his treatment for Covid-19 begun. Dr Letsa who began his career as a medical doctor and later a Public Heath practitioner said the experience of Covid-19 is nothing like has ever experienced. He likened the discomfort and ordeal to a higher level of flu and Malaria.



He revealed that he kept wondering how he got infected as he religiously adhered to the protocols; thus washing hands frequently with soap under running water, sanitizing with alcohol-based sanitizer and always wearing face masks.



He added that all persons that visited his office were subjected to hand washing, sanitising and temperature checks. Documents and letters are also disinfected, but certainly not all may have been disinfected, Dr Letsa noted.



On why he did not disclose his status until after he tested negative a week ago; Dr Letsa said at the time he tested positive he was in no position to speak as he was focussed of fighting for his life. More so, the doctors could not also disclose his status to anyone without his consent.



Nonetheless, he was grateful to all who prayed for him and wished him well, during his ailment and after news broke of his status.



He thanked the doctors, his wife who was by his side for the support, but stressed that “Covid-19 is real,” hence no one should doubt it or take it for granted. He stressed that the protocols should be strictly adhered to as “I will not wish that experience on anyone.”



He served notice that protocols at his office will be revised, as he will not be able to entertain a lot of visitors.



He will employ a lot of online engagements and limit physical interactions. He, therefore, appealed to the public to bear with him and comply to his new lifestyle.





