‘I will not step down this time’ - NPP Ashanti Region Chair aspirant

General News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Robert Asare-Bediako, has indicated that he will not back down from the contest again as he did mid-way four years ago.



According to him, he is certain that this has been one of the issues of concern as many of his supporters are not sure if he would disappoint them again.



Speaking after a tour of the region and interacting with the constituency executives, he said, “it has also been interesting that in all these open and frank discussions, the topmost concern the executives have expressed, has been whether or not to disappoint them and leave the scene as I did four years ago,” he said.



Robert Asare-Bediako has boldly admitted to taking money from party leaders to declare support for Wontumi in 2018 polls.



In an interview he granted to the state broadcaster in the Ashanti Region, Garden City Radio on Thursday, May 5, 2022, he said;



"I was called by party leaders to step down for Wontumi at the time. They promised to pay for all I'd spent so accepted. I left for the USA to move on with my life after the elections. Later I was invited by the party hierarchy, and they paid an amount as compensation. So yes if you ask me...I was paid, in fact, all the debt incurred was paid in full. If for nothing at all I campaigned on the ticket of the party and that alone is a plus for them…," he stated.



According to Asare-Bediako, his decision to bow out of the race then was reached upon circumstances beyond his control so there was nothing he could do but to step aside for incumbent Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako, aka Wontumi to go solo.



However, he has revealed that he won't be stepping down again this year indicating that only God can stop him.



“the consistency of this singular question has caused me to issue this release and to assure and reassure our members particularly our constituency executives that just as my mantra has been this time, 'only God can stop me



“I must quickly point out that these words are void of arrogance or in a vacuum, but of confidence borne out of comprehensive research and survey prior to my campaign,” he said.



Robert Asare-Bediako is one of the five persons contesting for the Ashanti Regional Chairman position.



The delegates are expected to elect their regional executive on Friday, May 27, 2022.



Catch up on this episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV here:



