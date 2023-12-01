‘I will not shield any chief found engaging in galamsey’- Denkyirahemaa warns sub-chiefs

Regional News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Nana Ama Ayensua Saara III, the Queen mother of Denkyira Traditional Area has cautioned his divisional chiefs against illegal mining activities popularly known as “Galamsey”.



“I will not shield any sub-chief who is found engaging in galamsey, the law will be allowed to take its own course to serve as a deterrent to others,” she cautioned.



Denkyirahemaa's remarks were in an interview with GhanaWeb on fighting galamsey within the area.



According to the queen mother, the fight against illegal mining was not the responsibility of politicians alone but the responsibility of all Ghanaians for the desired results to be achieved.



She noted with concern how illegal mining had caused extensive damage to the environment, particularly water bodies, forest reserves, and farmland, and threatened food security with debilitating socio-economic consequences.



Denkyirahemaa noted particularly how illegal mining activities had affected the socio-economic development of the enclave and were gradually destroying the farmland meant for cocoa production in some affected communities.



She also called on his chiefs to support the government’s vision to end illegal mining in the region and pledged to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure that illegal mining activities were stopped.



She then urged chiefs to be diligent with prospective miners in their community by requesting a proper license before allowing them to mine in their respective communities.