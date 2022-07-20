I will not endorse any candidate as NPP's flagbearer - Justin Frimpong Kodua

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Newly-Elected General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua says he will not endorse any candidate or person seeking to be the flagbearer of the party for the next elections.



Additionally, he says, he will equally table a proposal before the national executive committee of the party to prevent other executives from polling stations to national from doing same.



Speaking on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia programme, the new scribe of the New Patriotic Party stresses the need why the party needs to remain united in for their resolve to break the 8.



"In as much as we all have candidates we may support one way or the other for the flagbearership of the party, this is not the time to publicly come out and endorse the candidate. We need everyone on board to be able to secure victory for the party in 2024.



"Coming out to publicly endorse persons or candidates who desire to lead the party will rather create division and apathy within party which will eventually create or impede the party's success in the 2024 general elections," he stated.



Whiles commending the previous national executives, he indicated his willingness to solicit ideas from these past executives and work with them for the good of the party.



The NPP scribe further added that the confidence reposed in him by the delegates is indicative of the need to rally the support of each and everyone to be able to succeed.



“Under my watch, I will be fair but firm and make sure that party rules will work, there will be discipline in our party...there will be discipline in NPP, we are going to apply the constitution of NPP to the fullest without fear or favour, under my watch the party will not make a directive and people will go contrary to the directive,” JFK assured.



"With this, I'm sure the party continue to live its old glorious times and be able to break the 8 and serve Ghanaians better," he added.





