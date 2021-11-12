I will never work against Hawa Koomson - Former MCE

Politics of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Awutu Senya, Michael Mensah, has disputed assertions that there was enmity between him and the Member of Parliament Mavis Hawa Koomson.



Some individuals had claimed that the bad blood between him and the MP contributed to a new person being selected to replace him as MCE.



But the former MCE said the President does not owe anyone an explanation as to why he must change you.



He told Kwabena Agyapong on 'Frontline' on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that he does not have any issues with his MP but let put on record that the whole of Ghana, it is Kasoa that MCE and the MP are at loggerheads. But I will never stand or sit anywhere and work against Hawa Koomson. I will never do that.”



He said he did not want to delve into the matter but what he would want to say is that "I have been with Hawa Koomson for far too long for this thing that happened to destroy our relation. It is disagreement in preference, but that has not affected our relationship.”



He disclosed that Hawa Koomson did not and has still not told him why she endorsed another individual to replace him as MCE.



He explained that the MP has the liberty to have a choice and no one should fault her for that.



"The President also has the liberty and discretion to exercise his powers. The President gave me the opportunity and he does not owe me an explanation for not retaining me.”



Mr. Michael Mensah added that the important thing for them is to unite and work tirelessly to ensure that the party is united and break the 8-year jinx.