I will never withdraw from NPP Flagbearer race – Ken Agyapong

Politics of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

An aspiring presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that he will never withdraw from the party’s presidential race.



Addressing delegates of the party in New Juaben North constituency in Eastern Region, Tuesday evening, the Assin Central Member of Parliament assured the delegates to disregard false claims that he will withdraw from the race at the tail end of the contest to declare support for another candidate.



Kennedy Agyapong wants to break the Dankwa-Busia-Dombo tradition of the NPP by adding grassroot tradition to take power away from the elites in the party to the grassroot .



Mr. Kennedy Agyapong took time to recount huge financial and logistical support he has personally sacrificed for the NPP since its formation in 1993.



He accused some government appointees who have not spent a dime on the party but have become rich overnight of arrogance of power.



Mr. Agyapong said he will retire from politics to enjoy his riches if delegates of the party continue to vote for people who take them for granted.



Speaking on Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Kennedy Agyapong stated that he has tamed the investigative Journalist to destroy his evil agenda against NPP and the government but regretted that no NPP man showed him support during his legal tussle against Anas.