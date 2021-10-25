I will never try to do business in Ghana again - London-based Ghanaian

Diasporian News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

London-based Ghanaian, Emmanuel Brew, has disclosed that starting a business as a non-resident in Ghana is a hefty task and will not try it again.



In a chat with SVTV Africa on Daily Hustle in the UK, Nesto as he is widely known indicated that he imported cars, engines and tyres to Ghana and lost everything.



He could not make any returns due to import duty taxes.



“I won’t go back to Ghana anytime soon. I imported a 40ft container with two cars, engines and tyres. I took a loan of 24k pounds (over 200k cedis) to take care of that but it was still not enough. The money I had to pay for the container was even more than the money I paid for the goods,” he revealed.



According to him, he could not make any returns from the goods sold and had to stay six months instead of three.



Nesto said “those I thought would help me at the port also robbed me. I had to sell one car and rush back here (London) but I haven't dreamt of going back for any business.”



The former dancer who owns a barbering salon in Leeds, London added that he has no plans to go back to set up a business. As a dancer, Nesto won several awards at the Embassy Double Do competition years ago.



He mentioned that the prizes given were cigarettes and shirts which eventually turned him into a smoker.



Watch the interview below:



