I will never go back to Nigeria; I suffered too much – Ghanaian man narrates ordeal

A Ghanaian man has narrated the catastrophic event of how he lost his bakery after the death of Nigerian political leader Abiola, in Lagos State.



Philp Boateng, who is a Ghanaian, moved to live with his father in Alagbado, Lagos, Nigeria at the age of 22.



Having spent twelve years in Nigeria, Philip was optimistic about making a living with his father’s bakery but lost it to the terrifying event that occurred during the reign of Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



Recounting his story to mynigeria TV, he recalled taking his bread to the Agege market in Nigeria to sell but on his way, he came across some men who accosted him, demanding to know if he belonged to the Hausa tribe, some of whose members murdered the political leader, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, popularly known as M.K.O Abiola.



He was a Nigerian businessman, publisher and politician. He was also the Aare Ona Kankafo XIV of Yorubaland.



Chief Abiola was assassinated on July 7, 1998.



Philip noted that he was saved by two elderly men who questioned him about his whereabouts and realizing he was a Ghanaian, rescued him from the hands of the boys who were about to kill him.



Although he loves Nigerians, he has vowed never to return to Nigeria.



