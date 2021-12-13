I will mobilise NPP for sure win - Asabee

Politics of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, an aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said he will work with the Party to give Ghanaians a president of their choice when given the nod.



“I am contesting to work towards the good of the country, and I will present a presidential material who will receive massive support during the general election to help raise the hopes of Ghanaians in an NPP government,” he said.



Mr. Boateng, who made the promise in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at his residence at Kormantse in the Mfantseman Municipality, described the 2024 general election as a "watershed".



He explained that the government and the grassroots must come together and build a formidable structure that would let the Party sail through and win again.



He emphasised the need to touch base with the grassroots and foot-soldiers to help propagate the good works of the President Akufo-Addo-led government and the ideals of the Party.



"I have got a job here to do, to work for the party that brought us to power and the grassroots and the foot-soldiers who need to be brought on board."



Mr. Boateng, the Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), said his main focus is for the Party to win the 2024 Election.



Touching on his vision, he said he would unify the NPP and bridge the gap between the government and the grassroots.



His resignation from SIGA will take effect from January to facilitate his campaign for the position, he said.



Mr. Boateng said he would re-energise, re-organise and charge the party to beat the National Democratic Congress come 2024 and prove to Ghanaians that the NPP was the best Party to govern.



On building effective communication mechanisms in the Party, he said he would bring back team confidence in the executive structure from polling stations to the national levels.



That would propagate the achievements and success of the government to aid in winning the next elections.



Mr. Boateng said with the vast experience from working at SIGA, coupled with the opportunity to work as Information Minister during President Agyekum Kufuor’s tenure, he was better placed to streamline the activities of the Party to achieve success.



He commended President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia for giving him the opportunity to serve the country.



He expressed the hope that winning the NPP National Chairmanship position would inure to the Party’s benefit and attract more Ghanaians to it.