I will make NPP more attractive for victory 2024 – Organiser

Politics of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Charles Ndanbon, Upper East Regional Organiser, New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to work with the grassroot structures to make the party attractive to the electorate towards victory in the 2024 elections.



He said the performance of the party in both Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the region had been poor over the years, and promised to sell the ideology and development oriented policies of the party to the people to help change the narrative.



In the 2016 elections, out of the 15 Constituencies in the region, the NPP managed to win three seats including, Navrongo Central, Tempane and Zebilla.



However, they lost all the three seats in the 2020 elections and won only the Binduri seat, which was previously held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, the Regional Organiser noted that the performance of the party in the region was unacceptable considering the development the region had enjoyed during NPP governments and promised to improve the performance.



He said apart working hard to improve the Presidential performance to break the eight term phenomenon, the party was poised to help maintain the Binduri seat and win more seats in addition.



“When I was going round I told them I was coming to be their messenger and I still maintain that as their organiser, I am their messenger. My vision is to make the NPP more attractive and vibrant to win more seats in the region,” he said.



Mr Ndanbon observed that the spirit of the NPP was in decline and reiterated his resolve to work with all the executives including Regional constituency and polling stations to champion the course of the party towards victory in 2024.



“NDC should forget about winning the 2024 election because it is not possible, our party is for everybody and my doors are going to be opened for everyone and I am targeting at least six Parliamentary seats in the region,” he added.