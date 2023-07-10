I will lineup all my delegates and ensure everyone votes for Bawumia – Akrofuom MP

Politics of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region, Alex Blankson has thrown his support behind Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the party’s November 4 presidential primaries.



Speaking during the vice president’s campaign stop in the constituency, Mr Blankson said he will personally ensure that all delegates from his constituency vote for Bawumia.



“Everyone contesting in the presidential race is deserving and I have love for each of them but my heart is with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. When the time comes for the election, I will straightforward march everyone to vote and when a person fails to vote, I will personally change their vote and ensure their choice is Dr Bawumia,” he stated.



Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is one of 10 candidates vying for the NPP’s flagbearer position.



The party ahead of the November 4, 2023, congress will hold a special vote where the number of candidates will be reduced to five.



The 10 aspirants in the keenly-watched race are: Vice- President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.







GA/SARA





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

