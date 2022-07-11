I will lead a massive demonstration against my own government over Gyato – NPP’s Hopeson Adorye

General News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ideal College students clash with suspected land guards



Hopeson Adorye calls on IGP to investigate Gyato



Victims lament undue possession of their lands



Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Hopeson Adorye has threatened to organize a demonstration against the man alleged to be responsible for the recent brutalities meted out on students and officials of Ideal College.



According to Hopeson Adorye, there is every reason to question the activities of Mr Clement Gyato who is said to have stormed the school with suspected land guards and men in police uniform to demolish an assembly hall under construction.



“I am coming to organize a demonstration. If Clement Gyato is a man he should enter the land again,” he fumed on the Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen show.



A livid Hopeson Adorye explained that the activities of Clement Gyato has become an albatross on the neck of the current government as he is said to go about illegally demolishing properties of Ghanaian citizens under the guise of reclaiming state lands.



Hopeson Adorye said to the best of his knowledge, Gyato has no such valid authority and is rather using the state to make personal gains at the expense of innocent citizens.



He therefore called on the minister for lands and natural resources, the presidency and the inspector general of police to investigate Gyato’s activities and bring him to book.



“This guy, if Samuel Abu Jinapor does not terminate, I will rise against my own government on this issue. We can’t sit for this nonsense to prevail,” he fumed.



During the demolition on Thursday, the Director of Ideal College is said to have sought to question the suspected land guards over what the school has since described as an illegal exercise.



In the process, the irate land guards reportedly pounced on the director, a situation that attracted the attention of some students.





Students who also went to the rescue of the director were met with brutalities resulting in some 23 of them suffering various degrees of injuries.



Following the incident, some residents of Mempeasem where Ideal College is located have said they have also been subjected to similar atrocities from the activities of Clement Gyato.







According to a victim who spoke on ‘Ekosii Sen’, he lost his bakery of over 20 years and a four-bedroom house after Gyato and his men unduly took possession of his legally acquired land.



The victims alleged that despite the claims that their lands were being repossessed by the state, new private owners are always allocated their lands as soon as they are ejected.



“They will eject you painfully and in just two days you will see fence walls springing up on the land. Meanwhile we have valid land titles and documents covering the land,” the victim said.











