I will join #FixTheCountry demo – NDC National Youth Organiser

Source: 3news.com

The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has given indications that he will join next month’s #FixTheCountry protest if he is in town.



He said he considers himself a Ghanaian first and foremost before any other thing.



For that matter, since most of the concerns raised by the #FixTheCountry activists are for the ills plaguing the country to be fixed, he is all for that.



The campaigners have served notice to hit the streets on Wednesday, August 4.



“If that day comes and I am available and nothing takes me out of Accra, I will join them,” Mr Opare Addo told Paul Adom Otchere on Metro TV on Thursday, July 8.



The NDC national executive on Tuesday, July 6 led the Youth Wing of the party to organise the ‘March for Justice’, demanding justice for victims of police-military brutalities under the current government.



Petitions were sent by him to the Presidency and Parliament.



