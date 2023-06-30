I will go into exile if NPP garners 47% of votes in 2024 – Joseph Bediako

Politics of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Convenor for the Movement for Truth and Accountability, Joseph Bediako says he will go into exile if the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is able garners 47% of votes during the 2024 elections.



He says even before the election, the people of Ghana have rejected the NPP and it will be glaring in the results of the 2024 elections.



“Even if you don’t use what happened in Assin North as a yardstick, everyone who has followed politics will know that the NPP has been rejected by the Ghanaian people. Next year I will prophesy that if the NPP is able to garner 47% of the votes, I will be in exile for two years. Even if they use violence, they cannot get 47% during that election.



The people of Ghana have rejected the NPP. The political party is finished. They don’t regard anyone outside the political party. They are my friends and I know them. They are arrogant and that will even affect them more,” he said.



Joseph Bediako on Accra-based Hot Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, indicated that he predicted the NPP was going to cry after the Assin North election and true to his words the people showed the NPP where power lies.