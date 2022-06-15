I will give loans to farmers to increase production – Kofi Akpaloo

Politics of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: newsghana.com

Founder and flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has said Ghana could do more for farmers in view of the tremendous role they play in the socio-economic development of the nation.



He stressed that when voted into office in 2024, he will use efficient measures to support Ghanaian farmers to increase production.



"For now, the government is trying, but there is more room for improvement. When Ghanaians vote for me to become President I will give Ghanaian farmers loans to expand their business to increase production,” Kofi Akpaloo told Accra-based CTV.



In responding to the nature of support that must be given to farmers, he observed the need to invest more in storage facilities in the districts as a way of reducing post-harvest losses "which reduce the profit margins of most farmers."



He added that, "We should support farmers in their operations by providing them with seedlings, fertilizers, and technical know-how. In times when prices of products are going down, they can be guaranteed good prices to give them security in their finances.”



He observed that the farmers and fishermen of Ghana have done a great deal of work for the nation "so we should support them in anything that is done to uplift their image as fellow workers of this country."