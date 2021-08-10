I will fix all deplorable roads in Adjei Kojo - Carlos Ahenkorah assures constituents

Politics of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Tema West constituency and member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Carlos Ahenkorah has vowed to lobby to ensure all bad roads within the Tema West constituency are fixed.



According to him, major roads in Adjei Kojo have developed gaping potholes at certain segments, leaving motorists and residents who use them frustrated and in danger.



Many residents over the years are disappointed that the main road from Ashaiman leading to the Adjei Kojo, Kanewu, Suncity, and its environs were completely cut off making it impossible for vehicles to ply.



“I’m pleading with the people of Adjei Kojo and its environs to be patient, very soon contractors will fix all the bad roads within the Tema West constituency," Carlos Ahenkorah exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“Let’s have patience. I know President Akufo-Addo is working, very soon contractors will fix all those roads for the President to be free," he added.



Carlos Ahenkorah expressed optimism that under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s agenda on roads this year, a number of roads in the area would be tackled to bring relief to the people.