General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is pleading with Ghanaians that he is going to turn the deteriorating economy around for the better.



According to him, Ghanaians should be confident in him that he will very soon turn things around.



“Have faith in me, I will ensure that I turn the economy around. This too shall pass,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said at the St Mark Anglican Church, Kyebi to end his Eastern Regional tour.



On his part, Rt Rev. Felix Odei Annacy, the Anglican Bishop of Koforidua, advised the president to seek God’s direction to resolve the economic crises.



“Have a personal interaction with God. Seek God fervently. Read your Bible. You will have all the answers to resolve the economic crunch.”

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, expressed discontent at galamsey and its devastation to the Atewa Forest and asked that the financiers be dealt with.



“The young boys don’t have money to buy excavators. The financiers are there. Doing galamsey is bad. Why would you go into the Atewa Forest with an excavator? Go to school, collecting 100 Ghana won’t be sustainable for the future.”



Ghanaians are currently facing economic challenges just as other countries are also doing.



The Cedi has recently been classified by Bloomberg as the worst-performing currency against the US Dollar.



Currently, the Cedi is trading at above GH¢14 to a dollar at some forex bureaus. The depreciation rate is a contributory factor for the ongoing shop closures ordered by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).



According to the group, the fast depreciation of the Cedi is eroding their profits and also increasing the cost of doing business.



PEN