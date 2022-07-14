I will empower NPP women and give them the necessary training – Women Organizer hopeful

Politics of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

An aspiring National Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Sawudata Saeed, has assured women of the party across the country of her commitment to promoting their welfare if voted into office.



She said when elected to lead the women’s front, she would place a premium on women empowerment and also ensure that a Welfare Fund is established for the women’s wing to offer them financial support.



Hajia Sawudata who spoke on the Anopa Bofoↄ morning show on Angel FM, ahead of the party’s National Executive Elections, said, she would make the welfare of women an integral part of her administration through the various constituencies across the country.



“You see NPP women’s wing does not have welfare, it has never happened since 1992 so I want to introduce the welfare so that we can save money to enable help women at the constituency level that’s exactly what I want to bring on board if they give me the power God willing.”



“I will ensure that the welfare would be used to assist the women in the regional, constituencies and the polling stations’ women organizers. With regards to that money, we have already discussed with leaders of the party because we the [women] are more within the party, and also, we go down to the grassroots to mobilise people for the party with our humility”,she explained.



The aspirant added that she hopes “to offer vibrant, dynamic, all-inclusive leadership to engage the Regional and Constituency women’s organizers, recognise their efforts, and reward them according by increasing their salaries including their deputies.”



Hajia Sawudata believes her welfare initiative will be one of the surest ways of liberating the women from the nail of poverty of the vulnerability of women in general.



Highlighting the empowerment program, the deputy Women Organizer said “women empowerment is very keen to me because we are aiming to fight for the rights of female MPs and to also get more females in parliament. What I will do is that any women organizer who would want to contest as MP will be assisted. Not only that, those who may also want to via for positions as CEO, minister, we will go and lobby for that person.”



“Moreover, we will offer the youth training programs in the entrepreneur at the constituencies which empower them to prevent seeking funds from the various organizers because when they have their own jobs doing, there will be peace in the constituency,” she said in Twi.



Hajia touted that she has garnered a lot of experience and can offer guidance and direction to the women with her focus on helping the party break the eight-year term jinx.



She appealed to delegates attending the party’s national executives conference this weekend to bank their hopes on her by voting massively for her.