I will donate 100 bags of cement to help Aflao paramount Chief complete E-block – John Dumelo

The 2020 National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, says he is willing to commit some resources towards the completion of a Senior High School block in Aflao.



John Dumelo in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb said his commitment stems from a response by the president to the paramount chief of Aflao. This comes after the chief expressed frustration about the delay with completion of the said project.



“If the president is saying Togbui Fiti should complete it himself, no problem. I will donate 100 bags of cement or desks to the paramount chief to start the completion process,” John Dumelo wrote.



The Paramount Chief of Aflao, Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V had demanded that a contractor who had abandoned work on a school block in his area return to complete the project within four months.



He said this whilst speaking when Minority MPs on Parliament’s Education Committee paid a courtesy call on him.



According to the paramount chief, work on the Senior High School building which commenced under the E-block initiative by the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama government, has been abandoned over time. He thus called on the Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum to ensure that the project is completed within the period he specified.



But speaking in an interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM on Thursday, October 21, 2021, President Akufo-Addo questioned why the paramount chief would issue an ultimatum to his minister about the completion of a project.



''Is he the one going to give the minister of education ultimatum?'', he questioned.



Prompted by the host that the chief’s request may be borne out of frustration, President Akufo-Addo replied that Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V should “go ahead and complete the project himself” if he feels frustrated about the current situation.



The president’s response has generated furor amongst a cross section of Ghanaians with some demanding an immediate retraction and apology from Nana Akufo-Addo.



The North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto for instance, who has described the president’s comment as disrespectful has asked him to issue an immediate apology and a retraction to Togbui Fiti and his people.



“Our revered chiefs and custodians of our proud traditions deserve utmost respect at all times regardless of which part of the country they exercise their authority.



“The venerable Torgbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V and the people of Aflao deserve an immediate retraction and apology from President Akufo-Addo.



“No chief anywhere in Ghana should be spoken to with such derision, disrespect and condescension,” the MP wrote in a Facebook post.



