‘I will do the coup myself’ - #FixTheCountry convener warns

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu celebrated his 65th birthday



He was presented with an E-Levy cake



The NDC MPs have been accused of presenting the cake to the Majority Leader



Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convener for the #FixTheCountry Movement, has hinted that he will organise a coup in the country if Parliament passes the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).



He described the army as useless, whilst commenting on the viral photos and videos of an E-Levy cake presented to the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, during his 65th birthday.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, the activist wrote:



“If this E-Levy passes after this Cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!”



Members of the governing NPP and the opposition NDC are blaming each other for the E-LEVY-themed cake that were presented to the MP for Suame.



Kennedy Nyarko Osei, MP, Akim Swedru, had stated earlier that the viral cake presented to the Majority Leader was a surprise from the Minority caucus in Parliament.



Sharing a Starr FM Twitter post to buttress his point, the MP indicated, “just because they are embarking on their yentua demonstration [today] so they decided to put this picture out to anger the people when they themselves led by the caucus brought this surprise cake. Hmmm!



“If anybody doubts who brought the surprised cake and later took pictures (sic) should read it from Starr FM.”



But the Starr FM post has since been deleted. The media house apologised and retracted the post.



In the same vain, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip, reiterated what his colleague had stated regarding the viral cake.



He wrote on his verified Twitter timeline, “It's amazing how a cake baked and delivered by the Minority has now been twisted for propaganda. My colleagues in the majority should simply be guided next time by this saying "Be careful of the Greeks and their Gifts" some cakes are simply a weapon!”



In a reaction, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa posted a screenshot of a retraction and apology from Starr FM and sarcastically wrote, “whoever conceived the outlandish idea to blame NDC MPs for the Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu E-Levy cake must definitely be the same guy behind the novel tollbooths for washrooms concept.



“We know you have the men but please have a scintilla of respect for Ghanaians.”



Background



A special cake dubbed E-levy was prepared to mark the 65th birthday celebration of the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah- Bonsu.



The event was held in Kumasi.



Scores of officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) including the Vice President and his wife were in attendance.



It is unclear the thinking that went into the decision to design the cake in this manner at a time the government is encountering difficulty in getting the E-levy passed by Parliament.



About the E-Levy



On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions during the 2022 budget presentation before parliament.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



The E-levy since its announcement by the Finance Minister has received public backlash from some Ghanaians especially Members of Parliament from the Minority Caucus.



At a recent press conference, the Minister outlined a number of modifications to the Bill and announced that the government continued to engage stakeholders on the bill ahead of resubmission before MPs.











