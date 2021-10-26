I will disappoint you if you don’t live up to expectations – Akufo-Addo warns MMDCEs

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has served a strong caution to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) that he will not hesitate to remove them from office if they fail in their duties.



The president speaking at an orientation for the newly sworn-in MMDCEs said, “I won’t hesitate to disappoint any DCE who does not live up to expectation.”



According to the president, he will not be tolerant of excuses when it comes to non-performance and failures on the part of his appointees, especially MMDCEs.



“The argument that you are not aware of or are not responsible for government initiatives in your localities will not wash with me.”



“All government initiatives at the local level come within your purview whether you initiated them or not,” the president said.



The president further cautioned the MMDCEs against ‘unnecessary conflicts’ that would dent the image of the Assembly and by extension government.



He rather charged them to deepen transparency and promote popular participation and accountability at the local level by working with their staff.







“If you are fruitful in this, then we will be making good progress towards strengthening the structure of our governance system and bringing democracy and progress to local government,” he emphasized.



The orientation and training programme for MMDCEs has been designed to be implemented in three phases including a general orientation for all appointed MMDCEs on 26 and 27 October 2021 at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC); an Orientation for only first-time appointed MMDCEs on 28 and 29 October 2021 at the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS), Ogbojo and a nationwide zonal refresher course for all MMDCEs at designated training centres across the country shortly following the completion of the orientation.





