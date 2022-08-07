I will die here; I won’t come back to Ghana again - UK-based Ghanaian artiste

Diasporia News of Sunday, 7 August 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

UK-based Ghanaian artiste, Nat Kobina, known professionally as Chupastar, has stated that he will never travel back to his home country, not even for a visit.



In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Chupastar indicated that it has always been a dream to travel abroad and with his goal fulfilled, he has no plans of visiting.



“I will die here. I’m not a Ghanaian anymore. I may still have the blood, but I’m not a citizen. My mother can come and visit me here, but I won’t go back. The mindset has changed.



I told you earlier that it’s been a childhood dream to travel abroad, so why should I come back. God has answered my prayers. I won’t come back,” he told DJ Nyaami.



The Afrobeats artiste is Atumpan’s younger brother. He is ready to release a new single soon. Speaking about his music career, Chupastar mentioned that DJs in Ghana spent a lot of his money.



“Unlike Ghana, you can make money for yourself from the streaming platforms if you push it a little. I have a new song which will be released soon. The problem is that we work more because of rent, so the music is not full-time,” he added.



Chupastar reiterated that he is not ready to come back to Ghana because he had it hard while living in Ghana, and he would continue to stay there despite the rise in prices.