I will cooperate with police investigations - Suspended Takoradi MCE

General News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The suspended Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul-Mumin Issah says he will cooperate with the Police in the prosecution of his case of alleged assault on a Police Officer and reckless driving and is confident that he will be exonerated.



In a statement reacting to his suspension from office owing to the incident, he expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for allowing him to serve in the government and thanked the Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe as well as the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah for their assistance while serving in active office.



Abdul-Mumin Issah is currently being prosecuted in Court after an altercation between him and a Police Officer, one Superintendent Andrew Sarfo near the Kwesimintsim Cemetery on the night of Thursday, February 3, 2022.



The exchanges were captured on tape and circulated on social media in which he was heard threatening the Police Officer with a transfer. He also described the Police officer as “ugly” and said he would have beaten him to death when the Officer challenged him for driving on the shoulders of the road to move past a Police snap checkpoint.



The Officer was heard challenging the MCE’s authority to disrespect and threaten him.



President Akufo-Addo consequently ordered his suspension from office pending an inquiry into the incident.